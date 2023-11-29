Boxed trees seen near Bellagio fountain. Trees could come back after F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the teardown continues following the end of the 2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, some green friends could be making a return.

The trees located in front of the Bellagio were taken out for the Grand Prix viewing areas.

KTNV's Joe Moeller spoke to people on the Strip about their thoughts on the initiative.

"If they're being put back in, I think that's good, I hate to see them taken out. I hate any trees taken out. That happens a lot in Orange County, too, so I wish they wouldn't have done it," said Veronica, a Laguna Beach resident.

"I don't care 'cause the finished product always looks wonderful here," said Janice, a Laguna Beach resident. "It's art."

South of the Bellagio fountain at the edge of the property, pine trees could be seen in giant boxes waiting to be planted. It will also make the construction process easier for next year's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The removal of the F1 viewing areas is still underway.

We reached out to MGM Tuesday for more information on the trees and the times when it will return to normal, but we have yet to hear back. Sources previously told us in early September that the trees could come back around New Year's Eve.