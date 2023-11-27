New Formula 1 closures could impact your commute this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been over a week since the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix took over the city, with drivers racing down the Strip.

Since then, crews have been working on the teardown process across the circuit. However, teardown construction is leading to additional closures and is causing major traffic delays.

From now through Friday morning, during the hours of 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., the entire track will be reduced to one lane of traffic.



Southbound Las Vegas Boulevard between Sands Avenue and Harmon Avenue will only have one lane of traffic.

Harmon Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane, Koval Lane between Harmon Avenue and Westchester Drive, and Sands Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and the Sphere will have one lane of traffic in both directions during the closure.

There are also several cones blocking lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard south of Harmon Avenue and slight lane closures on Spring Mountain Road west of the Strip.

Several Las Vegas locals tell Channel 13 they're sick of the traffic and are really feeling the impact on their daily commutes.

“Every day I take a different route and I leave about an hour before I leave anywhere and I only live about 15 minutes away really," said Megan McDonald, who has lived in Las Vegas her whole life. “I avoided the Strip. I worked at Mandalay Bay this week and last week at Red Rock Casino because they were nowhere near the Strip and I wouldn’t have to deal with it.”

This week's roadway closures are not expected to be the last F1-related closures this year. According to Clark County, the teardown process should take between six and eight weeks to complete. That includes removing all temporary structures like vehicle bridges, hospitality suites, grandstands, lighting and more.

Some progress has already been made. The Bellagio grandstands are gone. The track barrier has been fully removed from Las Vegas Boulevard and some hospitality suites have been gutted out.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said crews have been getting faster and he expects that to continue.

"I know we’re all anxious to get our roads back to the public and open as quickly as possible," Naft said. "I think they certainly feel the pressure that my colleagues and I have put on them to get off the road and get off the public right-of-way quickly now that the event is behind us.”