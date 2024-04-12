Bellagio replacing trees that have died since Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several trees that were installed in front of the Bellagio following the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix have died.

Trees were removed in front of the Bellagio casino in September as part of the "efforts to provide the best possible experience through improved visibility, mobility and pedestrian access and safety" for the race.

Some of the trees had called the casino home since they were originally planted in 1998.

In November, new trees werespotted sitting on the edge of the property in giant boxes and they were installed in December 2023.

KTNV

Sources tell Channel 13 the trees were given a clean bill of health by a third-party expert arborist in January. However, the arborist evaluated the trees again in March and determined the trees' condition has worsened and needed to be replaced.

Channel 13 reached out to the Bellagio about the dead trees and the casino's plans moving forward.

We received the following statement.

"After consulting with third-party experts, we determined that several trees alongside Las Vegas Boulevard need replacing. We sustainably sourced trees that are designed to be durable and resilient for our environment. Our horticulture and landscaping teams continually evaluate our properties and make changes as needed to ensure we are doing what's best for our guests and the environment." MGM Resorts International

The replacement process could start as early as Monday and run through Thursday or Friday.

Some lane and sidewalk closures will occur when the trees are replaced.

The cost to replace the trees is currently unknown. However, based off a Los Angeles Times article that was written in February 1998, it cost about $2,500 to plant the original trees in front of the casino.