Police: 3 pedestrians hit by cars on Washington Avenue; 1 killed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over the span of just a few minutes on Tuesday morning, three pedestrians were hit by cars on Washington Avenue, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms.

In one incident, the same driver is suspected of hitting and critically injuring two people within a mile of each other, police said.

Jim Flint, KTNV A pedestrian was hit by a car and critically injured near the intersection of Washington Avenue and J Street in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning, police said.

Investigators were called to one of the collisions at 8:19 a.m. near the intersection of Washington Avenue and J Street. KTNV later learned police believed the same driver had injured another pedestrian at Washington Avenue and Main Street.

MORE: Pedestrians hit, critically injured by same driver a mile apart on Washington Ave., police confirm

Both pedestrians were transported to area hospitals with critical injuries. The driver "fled the scene," but was found a short time later.

"Officers forcibly stopped the vehicle in the 300 block of Stanford Street and took the driver into custody," police said.

Jim Flint, KTNV Las Vegas police investigate after a pedestrian was hit by car and killed near Washington Avenue and Mt. Hood Street on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Within a few minutes of those incidents, another pedestrian was hit by a car approximately 7 miles east of the first incident.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the crash scene on Washington Avenue near Mt. Hood Street, police said.

In that case, the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.

"This is an ongoing investigation," Metro officials said.

Both incidents come on a morning were two pedestrians had already been killed by cars — on in the area of Rainbow Boulevard and Palmyra Avenue; the other near Flamingo Road and Arville Street.