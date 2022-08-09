Two separate fatal crashes killed two pedestrians, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police have confirmed that there have been two separate fatal crashes on Tuesday morning.

At approximately 4 a.m., the LVMPD received a report of an automobile colliding with a pedestrian near South Rainbow Boulevard and Palmyra Avenue.

Medical personnel pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, and officers do not suspect impairment at this time.

TRAFFIC ALERT:



There's a crash on Rainbow Blvd. at Palmyra Ave.



Rainbow is closed in both directions NB & SB between Desert Inn and Coley.



Alternate Route: Take Buffalo, Jones, or Decatur NB & SB. pic.twitter.com/vcvpTUKGfc — Zora Asberry (@ZoraAsberry) August 9, 2022

At approximately 4:33 a.m., the LVMPD received another report of an automobile colliding with a pedestrian near West Flamingo Road and Arville Street.

The pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center where they were pronounced deceased.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, an older model white pickup truck, fled the scene.

BREAKING: LVMPD has confirmed TWO separate crashes.



#1 Fatal Auto-Ped Crash: Rainbow Blvd. closed from Palmyra Ave. to Coley Ave.



#2 Fatal Auto-Ped Crash: Flamingo Rd. at Arville St. pic.twitter.com/k6oi1vZtOp — Zora Asberry (@ZoraAsberry) August 9, 2022

Both incidents are currently being investigated by LVMPD Fatal Detail detectives.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.