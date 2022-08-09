Watch Now
Two separate fatal crashes killed two pedestrians, Las Vegas police say

A pedestrian was fatally hit by a car on Rainbow Boulevard near Palmyra Avenue, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. It's one of two fatal crashes involving pedestrians under investigation Tuesday morning.
Posted at 6:29 AM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 09:41:32-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police have confirmed that there have been two separate fatal crashes on Tuesday morning.

At approximately 4 a.m., the LVMPD received a report of an automobile colliding with a pedestrian near South Rainbow Boulevard and Palmyra Avenue.

Medical personnel pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, and officers do not suspect impairment at this time.

At approximately 4:33 a.m., the LVMPD received another report of an automobile colliding with a pedestrian near West Flamingo Road and Arville Street.

The pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center where they were pronounced deceased.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, an older model white pickup truck, fled the scene.

Both incidents are currently being investigated by LVMPD Fatal Detail detectives.

This story is developing, check back later for updates. 

