New details in fatal crash that shut down portion of I-15 northeast of the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are sharing new details surrounding a fatal crash that shut down a portion of a major freeway for hours.

On July 31 around 6:45 a.m., the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash on Interstate 15 and mile marker 106 southbound. The location is roughly 11 miles south of Mesquite.

Authorities said a 2022 Kia Forte was heading south on I-15 when it hit a 2024 Isuzu construction truck. The truck was parked along the left shoulder in a construction area with its direction board and warning lights on.

The driver of the Kia, 22-year-old William Rance Bill from St. George, UT, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger of the Kia was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries, authorities said.

This marks the 37th fatal crash and 38th fatality investigated by the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command so far this year.