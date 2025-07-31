Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southbound I-15 after Mesquite reopens following fatal crash Thursday morning

Fatal crash shuts down southbound traffic on portion of I-15
UPDATE | 2:24 p.m.

All lanes are reopen on southbound I-15 at mile marker 106, according to the latest alert from RTC.

UPDATE | 12:16 p.m.

All lanes are still blocked on southbound I-15 at mile marker 106, according to the latest alert from RTC.

ORIGINAL REPORT

(KTNV) — A fatal crash has traffic blocked in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 Thursday morning.

The crash happened near mile marker 106, northeast of the Las Vegas valley and roughly 11 miles south of Mesquite, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 6:49 a.m. and involved a sedan and a commercial truck.

One man has been confirmed dead at the scene, and a second man was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The road is closed for an undetermined period, and all drivers are asked to avoid this area and use alternative routes.

