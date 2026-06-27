LVMPD: Pedestrian in critical condition after crash on Flamingo Rd, New Forest Dr.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning more about a collision that left a pedestrian in critical condition this evening in Las Vegas.

WATCH |Detours we recommend following two critical injury collisions Friday night

Channel 13 tracks two collisions that left pedestrians critically injured

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian at Flamingo Road and New Forest Drive resulted in the pedestrian's hospitalization on Friday evening.

The area will be closed as LVMPD conducts their investigation, Metro shared.

This is the second crash involving a pedestrian that we've tracked this evening.

An individual was hospitalized following a collision with a vehicle on Stewart Avenue and Sturgeon Lane.

Traffic Pedestrian hospitalized following crash at Stewart Avenue and Sturgeon Lane KTNV Staff

They remain in critical condition at this time, and the roadways in the area are blocked off as Metro continues their investigation.