Pedestrian hospitalized following crash at Stewart Avenue and Sturgeon Lane

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared information regarding a traffic incident in Las Vegas this evening.

According to the RTC, police activity has blocked all lanes on eastbound Stewart Avenue after Nellis Boulevard.

Channel 13 reached out to Metro police to learn more. According to officials, the incident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian on Stewart Avenue and Sturgeon Lane.

The pedestrian was hospitalized and is in critical condition. The driver is not suspected of impairment.

Traffic cameras show emergency vehicles on the roadway, and Metro has advised that the area will be closed during the investigation.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.