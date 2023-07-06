Las Vegas man arrested for reckless driving in connection with fatal crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 22-year-old man has been charged with reckless driving after crashing into another vehicle and killing a woman on Wednesday.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened at 6:36 p.m. at South Rancho Drive and Glen Heather Way, which is close to Las Vegas Boulevard.

Department officials said evidence at the scene indicated a 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound on Rancho Drive and approaching the intersection "at a high rate of speed."

A 2005 Buick LeSabre was turning when the vehicles collided. The crash killed the 72-year-old woman who was driving the LeSabre. Everyone in the Dodge reported minor injuries.

Police said the driver of the Dodge didn't show signs of impairment but due to the excessive speed involved in the collision, he was arrested for reckless driving.

Investigators said this marks the 68th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction for 2023.