Car crash, fire leaves 1 dead and sends 2 to hospitals, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A car crash caused a vehicle to catch fire Wednesday night in the central area of Las Vegas, police said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that fatal detectives are responding as one vehicle occupant died.

The crash happened at 6:36 p.m. at S. Rancho Drive and Glen Heather Way. This is near Sahara and Rancho.

Police said two people, one from each vehicle, were transported to hospitals.

At this time, RTC said Rancho Drive is closed in both directions between Corporate Drive and Glen Heather Way.

"Use other routes," officials said.

KTNV will provide more updates as they become available.