Las Vegas bicyclist, 52, dies days after east valley crash, police update

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they were informed Thursday by the office of Clark County's coroner medical examiner that a bicyclist died four days after an October east valley crash.

On Oct. 24 of last year, police said a Las Vegas man, who would be identified as 52-year-old Garry E., rode a bicycle near the intersection of Sloan Lane and Whispering Pines Avenue around 7:09 p.m.

Police said the bicyclist rode across Sloan in traffic from the west to east side of the street outside an implied crosswalk. At the same moment, a 30-year-old woman, identified as Cassie L. from Las Vegas, would travel north on Sloan inside the northbound travel lane approaching a T-shaped intersection with Whispering Pines Avenue in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

A collision occurred when the bicyclist suddenly turned right from the center turn lane and crossed into her path.

"The driver immediately applied the vehicle's brakes and swerved to the right to avoid the bicyclist," police said in a release. "But a collision was imminent."

That day, Garry was transported by ground ambulance to UMC's trauma section with life-threatening injuries. He died on Oct. 28, according to the office of the Clark County coroner medical examiner.

Garry rode a 26-inch Huffy Mountain bike. Police say the bicyclist's death marks the 158th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2023.

"This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section," police say.