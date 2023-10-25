Bicyclist left with 'life-threatening injuries' after eastern Las Vegas collision

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 52-year-old man has been hospitalized with "life-threatening" injuries after being struck by a car while riding his bike in the east valley on Tuesday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the collision occurred at the intersection of Sloan Lane and Whispering Pines Avenue around 7:09 p.m. Evidence at the scene, surveillance footage, and a witness statement indicated that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was traveling north on Sloan Lane in the inside northbound travel lane approaching a T-shaped intersection with Whispering Pines Avenue.

At the same time, a bicyclist was riding across Sloan Lane in traffic from the west to east side of the street and outside the implied crosswalk.

Police say the collision occurred when the bicyclist made a sudden right turn from the center turn lane, crossing the Hyundai’s travel path. The driver immediately applied the vehicle’s brakes and swerved to the right to avoid the bicyclist, but police determined that the collision was unavoidable.

The bicyclist was transported by ground ambulance to the University Medical Center’s Trauma Section, with injuries determined to be life-threatening by the Trauma Staff.

The Hyundai’s driver remained at the collision scene and showed no signs of impairment.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.

