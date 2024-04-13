Driver arrested after pedestrian was hit, killed in North Las Vegas crash

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver has been arrested and is facing charges after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian in North Las Vegas.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, the crash happened on N. Fifth Street, near Brooks Avenue just before midnight on Saturday morning.

Investigators said a 2019 Dodge Charger was traveling southbound on N. Fifth Street and approaching Brooks Avenue. At that time, police said a woman in her 30s was lying in the road "for unknown reasons."

The Charger hit the woman and kept going until the driver, later identified as 24-year-old Donald Boike, stopped near Carey Avenue. Police believe speed is a factor in the collision.

When officers located the Charger on Carey Avenue, the vehicle had extensive front end damage.

Boike was arrested and booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on several charges, including failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death and failure to render air at an accident scene.

The woman's identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released at a later time by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Anyone who may have information about the collision is asking to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at (702) 633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.