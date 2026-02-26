Fatal crash near Beatty closes portion of US 95 highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash between a semi tractor/ trailer and a two-truck has killed both drivers 13 miles north of Beatty, Thursday morning, according to the Nevada State Police.

Police say they responded to reports of a crash around 2:16 a.m. on US 95 at mile marker 73 in Nye County.

As of now, northbound and southbound lanes of US 95 at mile marker 73 are closed.

Both drivers were confirmed dead at the scene of the crash.

Northbound traffic can take US93 through Alamo, Nevada, then take hwy318 to hwy375, then cut across to US6 westbound into Tonopah, NV.

Southbound traffic out of Tonopah can take US6 eastbound to Highway 375 to Highway 318, then to US93 into Alamo, Nevada.

This is a developing story.