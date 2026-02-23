Crash kills pedestrian in Pahrump, NSP says

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — A crash killed a pedestrian in Pahrump on Saturday, according to the Nevada State Police.

At around 6:14 p.m., authorities responded to a crash on Charleston Park Avenue.

Authorities say that a truck was traveling eastbound on Charleston Park Avenue, just east of Woodchips Road, when a pedestrian was walking eastbound in the eastbound travel lane of Charleston Park Avenue.

The driver tried evasive action to try to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but was unsuccessful, police say.

The pedestrian, 51-year-old Anthony Blaise Lyons, was struck and killed in the crash.

The investigation is being conducted by the Nevada State Police.

According to the Nevada State Police, the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 13 fatal crashes resulting in 14 fatalities.