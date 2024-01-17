Clark County launching SMS text service for Super Bowl traffic alerts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Super Bowl is less than a month away and you might have seen traffic closures on Las Vegas Boulevard and around Allegiant Stadium as crews work to get the valley ready.

In order to keep the valley informed with the latest traffic updates and closures, Clark County officials have announced they are launching an SMS text service for traffic alerts. It will work the same way as the system that was used for Formula 1 traffic updates.

According to the county, residents can opt-in to use the service by texting SBLV to 31996. Those who sign up for the service will receive a text message on Sundays announce traffic updates for the following week. They add other reminders and updates may be sent during the week, as needed.

Clark County

"We are weeks away from hosting the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas. It is critical we keep our residents and visitors informed about scheduled road closures and other traffic and public transit impacts around Allegiant Stadium and the surrounding area," Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said. He serves as chairman of the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee's transportation sub-committee. "This service will be a great tool to alert motorists about impacts during the arrival of Super Bowl Week and the Big Game."

While partial lane restrictions and road closures have already begun, county officials said some proposed closures are pending review and approval by Clark County's Public Works Department.

In addition to the SMS text service, the public can also track road closures on the Super Bowl Host Committee's website.