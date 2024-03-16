Clark Avenue at Maryland Parkway closing for five weeks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark Avenue on the west side of Maryland Parkway is set to close for about five weeks as crews continue to make progress on the Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain Project.

The $51.5 million project is working on installing more than 10,000 feet of new, reinforced-concrete box culverts and doing improvements to storm drains, the water supply, and sewer system. It's part of the Clark County Regional Flood Control District's master plan, which is intended to alleviate the heavy flow of storm water that has flooded streets in the past.

Clark Avenue will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, March 18. Ogden and Carson Avenues will remain closed west of the Maryland Parkway for about four more weeks.

Southbound Maryland Parkway from Stewart Avenue to Fremont Street, including the Ogden/Maryland intersection, reopened on Friday. Northbound Maryland Parkway from Charleston Boulevard to Clark is still closed but should have at least one lane open, starting on March 25.

City of Las Vegas

Drivers should expect delays and detours on Maryland Parkway, Clark, Carson and Ogden. Alternate routes for east-west travel will be Lewis, Bridger, Stewart, Fremont or Bonneville Avenue. For north/south travel, motorists can take 11th and 13th Streets.

According to the city, work areas will be re-opened to motorists as soon as it is safe to do so. Work hours are Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and all dates may change due to inclement weather.

Work on the Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain Project is expected to wrap up this summer.