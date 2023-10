LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is a lot going on across the valley this weekend, including the Summerlin Festival of Arts, Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival, and the Vegas Unstripped food festival.

During the food festival, there will be several road closures.

According to city officials, California Avenue will be closed between Main Street and Casino Center Boulevard.

City of Las Vegas

City officials said that closure will start on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7 a.m. and that roads will reopen on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 1 a.m.