Summerlin Festival Of Arts becoming three-day event, returns in October

SUMMERLIN (KTNV) — The 27th edition of the Summerlin Festival Of Arts is expanding from two to three days for this year's event.

Event organizations said over 100 fine artists and craftsmen from Southern Nevada and surrounding states will participate in the event, which is scheduled for Oct. 13 through 15.

"Our 2023 roster includes many popular and returning artists, such as celebrated sculptor Michael George, local jeweler Laurette O'Neail, and landscape photographer Bill Kutcher," said Danielle Bisterfeldt, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Consumer Experience for Downtown Summerlin. "We had the overwhelming number of qualified applicants this year, including several that are new to the event from throughout the southwestern U.S. Artists will showcase work in a variety of mediums, including oil, watercolor, pottery, sculpture, photography, glass and jewelry."

The Southern Paiute tribe will return this year with fine art and folk crafts as well as performances by the Las Vegas Native Youth Dancers. The Mustang and Classic Ford Club of Las Vegas will also have a variety of cards on display on Festival Drive on Saturday, Oct. 14.

This year, the festival has also partnered up with the First Friday Foundation and will have live art demonstrations on Friday, Oct. 13. There will also be science activities from the UNLV Engineering School and Nevada Association of Land Surveyors while student art demonstrations will be done by Bishop Gorman High School, The Meadows School, Faith Lutheran Robotics, Alexander Dawson School at Rainbow Mountain, and Doral Academy Red Rock. Those will be on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all three days.