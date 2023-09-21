Age Of Chivalry Renaissance Festival returning to Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Are you ready to go back in time?

The 29th Annual Age Of Chivalry Renaissance Festival is returning to Sunset Park on Oct. 13 through Oct. 15.

Visitors will be able to wander through villages like the Royal Court, Pirates Port, and Mercenary Narrows to explore arts and crafts, catch performers like magicians, musicians, and jugglers, or try food and drinks, including a whiskey tasting.

The three-day event kicks off on Friday, Oct. 13 with gates opening at 10 a.m. and closing at 10 p.m. On Saturday, gates will be open at the same times. On Sunday, Oct. 15, gates open at 10 a.m. and will close at 5 p.m.

According to event organizers, no cash will be accepted at the gate and it will be credit cards only.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $8.