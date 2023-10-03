Vegas Unstripped | 10/3/23

Vegas Unstripped is returning to the Arts District on Saturday, October 14.

Originally inspired by other food festivals that focused on celebrity chefs, Vegas Unstripped was created to celebrate the talented local chefs who are cooking the best food all over the city, not just in the fancy resorts.

Eric Gladstone, supreme leader of The Feast of Friends, and Marty Lopez, executive chef for Scotch 80, joined us to discus what visitors can expect from the event.

Unstripped is the only food event that requires the actual chefs to participate, and to create a brand new dish for that night.

This is also a not-for-profit event that gives all their proceeds after expenses to local charities serving hunger and homelessness.

Ticket price includes all food, plus included cocktails from top Vegas bars, wine beer and smart water!