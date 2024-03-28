Alabama man dies, two others injured in Nye County crash on U.S. 95

NYE COUNTY (KTNV) — A man is dead and two others were injured after a crash on U.S. 95 earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Nevada State Police released more details about the crash, which happened on March 15.

Investigators said the crash happened at 4:10 p.m. on U.S. 95 and mile marker 12 in Nye County.

According to Nevada State Police, a 2024 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on U.S. 95 and approaching mile marker 12. A 2008 Ford F-250 pickup truck pulling a trailer was traveling southbound on U.S. 95.

For unknown reasons, the Corolla crossed the yellow centerline into the path of the F-250.

The driver of the Corolla, identified as 67-year-old Gregory Michael Markley from Auburn, Alabama, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two occupants in the F-250 were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Up until March 15, Nevada State Police's Southern Command has investigated 18 fatal crashes resulting in 22 fatalities.