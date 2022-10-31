XFL debuts brand-new team Las Vegas Vipers ahead of 2023 season kickoff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The XFL revealed the names and logos for eight brand-new teams as the League prepares for its season kickoff on Feb. 18, 2023.

The brand-new Las Vegas Vipers were introduced as one of the eight teams taking the field next year.

“Las Vegas!!! Get excited that your Vipers will bring fun and affordable football to the city,” said Viper Head Coach Rod Woodson. “The Vipers will be the fan favorite with great family-friendly entertainment. Viper fans get ready to cheer your home team to be vicious and victorious in the XFL.”

Other teams taking the field include the Arlington Renegades, the D.C. Defenders, the Houston Roughnecks, the Orlando Guardians, the San Antonio Brahmas, the Seattle Sea Dragons and the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Featuring both new and returning team names, each market has a dynamic logo and distinct team identity that aligns with its community’s culture and history.

"We could not be more excited to unveil our new team identities. Countless hours of creative sessions and collaboration went into bringing these team brands to life. Each team’s identity represents the fabric of their local community while also embodying the XFL’s vision and ethos: they are authentic, dynamic, modern, and unapologetically bold," said Dany Garcia, Chairwoman and Owner. "We can’t wait to see our XFL fans representing their favorite XFL teams this upcoming season.”

Earlier this month, the XFL finalized all eight teams' coaching and football operations staff. As the 2023 season approaches, the coaching staff will continue to actively scout potential players in preparation for the XFL Draft in November.

The XFL will kick off on February 18 in partnership with its exclusive broadcast partner, The Walt Disney Company and ESPN. Season ticket deposits are available online for all teams at XFL.com/tickets.