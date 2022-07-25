Watch Now
XFL coming to Las Vegas, former Raider Rod Woodson to be Head Coach

Rod Woodson.jpg
XFL
Former Raiders player, Rod Woodson, will be the Head Coach for the Las Vegas team.
Posted at 6:02 PM, Jul 24, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The upcoming season of the XFL is starting on February 18, 2023.

“To all the fans in Las Vegas – we’re going to have some fun. Our XFL team is going to play fast, play physical, play hard and play together," Woodson said. "At the end of the day, we’re going to be winners. We’re going to enjoy the game of football, and we’re going to do it the Vegas way.”

“We’ve had a clear vision for the XFL – the values to instill, the diversity of our leaders, the innovation of the game and how we want to deeply engage with our communities so they can help bring this vision to life. Today, our league takes another step closer to 2023 kickoff as we officially announce where our teams will play,” said Dany Garcia, Chairwoman and Owner. “What brings a league to life is the passion of the fandom behind it. In each of these cities we will co-create with our fans and build these teams from the ground up so that they represent the unique fabric of our communities. We welcome all football fans to join us as we get ready for kickoff in February.”

The following information was provided from a press release from the XFL:

XFL TEAMS AND COACHING STAFF

XFL Arlington

Head Coach: Bob Stoops

DTO: Matt McMillen

DPP: Rick Mueller

OC: Jonathan Hayes

DC: Jay Hayes

 

XFL Houston

Head Coach: Wade Phillips

DTO: Danielle Lee

DPP: Marc Lillibridge

OC: AJ Smith

DC: Brian Stewart

 

XFL Orlando

Head Coach: Terrell Buckley

DTO: Patrick Austin

DPP: Larry Lee

OC: Robert Ford

DC: Tony Carter

 

XFL Las Vegas

Head Coach: Rod Woodson

DTO: Temeko Richardson

DPP: Joey Clinkscales

OC: to be announced

DC: to be announced

XFL San Antonio

Head Coach: Hines Ward

DTO: Jose Jefferson

DPP: Will Lewis

OC: Jaime Elizondo

DC: Jim Herrmann

 

XFL Seattle

Head Coach: Jim Haslett

DTO: Pat Mathews

DPP: Randy Mueller

OC: June Jones

DC: Ron Zook

XFL St. Louis

Head Coach: Anthony Becht

DTO: Anastasia Ali

DPP: Dave Boller

OC: Bruce Gradkowski

DC: Nathaniel “Donnie” Abraham

XFL Washington D.C.

Head Coach: Reggie Barlow

DTO: Stacie Johnson

DPP: Von Hutchins

OC / RB: Fred Kaiss

DC: Gregg Williams

 

People can go to XFL.com/tickets to reserve their season tickets.

