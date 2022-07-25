LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The upcoming season of the XFL is starting on February 18, 2023.
Former Raiders player, Rod Woodson, will be the Head Coach for the Las Vegas team.
“To all the fans in Las Vegas – we’re going to have some fun. Our XFL team is going to play fast, play physical, play hard and play together," Woodson said. "At the end of the day, we’re going to be winners. We’re going to enjoy the game of football, and we’re going to do it the Vegas way.”
Now calling these cities, HOME. #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/aZj4cve5xK— XFL (@XFL2023) July 24, 2022
“We’ve had a clear vision for the XFL – the values to instill, the diversity of our leaders, the innovation of the game and how we want to deeply engage with our communities so they can help bring this vision to life. Today, our league takes another step closer to 2023 kickoff as we officially announce where our teams will play,” said Dany Garcia, Chairwoman and Owner. “What brings a league to life is the passion of the fandom behind it. In each of these cities we will co-create with our fans and build these teams from the ground up so that they represent the unique fabric of our communities. We welcome all football fans to join us as we get ready for kickoff in February.”
The following information was provided from a press release from the XFL:
|XFL TEAMS AND COACHING STAFF
XFL Arlington
Head Coach: Bob Stoops
DTO: Matt McMillen
DPP: Rick Mueller
OC: Jonathan Hayes
DC: Jay Hayes
XFL Houston
Head Coach: Wade Phillips
DTO: Danielle Lee
DPP: Marc Lillibridge
OC: AJ Smith
DC: Brian Stewart
XFL Orlando
Head Coach: Terrell Buckley
DTO: Patrick Austin
DPP: Larry Lee
OC: Robert Ford
DC: Tony Carter
XFL Las Vegas
Head Coach: Rod Woodson
DTO: Temeko Richardson
DPP: Joey Clinkscales
OC: to be announced
DC: to be announced
XFL San Antonio
Head Coach: Hines Ward
DTO: Jose Jefferson
DPP: Will Lewis
OC: Jaime Elizondo
DC: Jim Herrmann
XFL Seattle
Head Coach: Jim Haslett
DTO: Pat Mathews
DPP: Randy Mueller
OC: June Jones
DC: Ron Zook
XFL St. Louis
Head Coach: Anthony Becht
DTO: Anastasia Ali
DPP: Dave Boller
OC: Bruce Gradkowski
DC: Nathaniel “Donnie” Abraham
XFL Washington D.C.
Head Coach: Reggie Barlow
DTO: Stacie Johnson
DPP: Von Hutchins
OC / RB: Fred Kaiss
DC: Gregg Williams
People can go to XFL.com/tickets to reserve their season tickets.