LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The upcoming season of the XFL is starting on February 18, 2023.

Former Raiders player, Rod Woodson, will be the Head Coach for the Las Vegas team.

“To all the fans in Las Vegas – we’re going to have some fun. Our XFL team is going to play fast, play physical, play hard and play together," Woodson said. "At the end of the day, we’re going to be winners. We’re going to enjoy the game of football, and we’re going to do it the Vegas way.”

“We’ve had a clear vision for the XFL – the values to instill, the diversity of our leaders, the innovation of the game and how we want to deeply engage with our communities so they can help bring this vision to life. Today, our league takes another step closer to 2023 kickoff as we officially announce where our teams will play,” said Dany Garcia, Chairwoman and Owner. “What brings a league to life is the passion of the fandom behind it. In each of these cities we will co-create with our fans and build these teams from the ground up so that they represent the unique fabric of our communities. We welcome all football fans to join us as we get ready for kickoff in February.”

The following information was provided from a press release from the XFL:

XFL TEAMS AND COACHING STAFF XFL Arlington Head Coach: Bob Stoops DTO: Matt McMillen DPP: Rick Mueller OC: Jonathan Hayes DC: Jay Hayes XFL Houston Head Coach: Wade Phillips DTO: Danielle Lee DPP: Marc Lillibridge OC: AJ Smith DC: Brian Stewart XFL Orlando Head Coach: Terrell Buckley DTO: Patrick Austin DPP: Larry Lee OC: Robert Ford DC: Tony Carter XFL Las Vegas Head Coach: Rod Woodson DTO: Temeko Richardson DPP: Joey Clinkscales OC: to be announced DC: to be announced XFL San Antonio Head Coach: Hines Ward DTO: Jose Jefferson DPP: Will Lewis OC: Jaime Elizondo DC: Jim Herrmann XFL Seattle Head Coach: Jim Haslett DTO: Pat Mathews DPP: Randy Mueller OC: June Jones DC: Ron Zook XFL St. Louis Head Coach: Anthony Becht DTO: Anastasia Ali DPP: Dave Boller OC: Bruce Gradkowski DC: Nathaniel “Donnie” Abraham XFL Washington D.C. Head Coach: Reggie Barlow DTO: Stacie Johnson DPP: Von Hutchins OC / RB: Fred Kaiss DC: Gregg Williams

People can go to XFL.com/tickets to reserve their season tickets.