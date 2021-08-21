WWE superstar Matt Riddle discusses SummerSlam in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — SummerSlam is just hours away at Allegiant Stadium and WWE superstar Matt Riddle is excited to be back in Las Vegas.

Riddle lived here for years when he fought in the UFC.

He is also excited to see fans in the stands at the stadium and says he's ready to take home the title.

"I'm juicy about it, I'm stoked," he told 13 Action News. "I can't wait. I mean, I've been waiting so long to be back in front of crowds, and to not only be back in front of crowds, but to be back in front of crowds in Las Vegas, Nevada, at SummerSlam. With my main my bro, my best friend, best bud Randy Orten."

"I'm pretty stocked, ya know? RK-Bro, I think we are gonna leave with the championship titles."

The RK-Bro team reuniting for a chance at the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam 2021. They're going up against AJ Styles and Omos.

WWE SummerSlam is on Saturday starting at 4:30 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Learn more at allegiantstadium.com.