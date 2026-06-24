LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being played hundreds of miles away from Las Vegas, but local families say its impact is already being felt here at home.

At Indoor 5 Soccer, children gathered on the turf while World Cup matches played in the background. For many, the tournament has become more than just a sporting event — it's a source of inspiration.

Sitting together in matching yellow Colombia jerseys, the Sumalpong family said the World Cup has provided an opportunity to celebrate both soccer and culture.

WATCH | World Cup inspiring next generation of soccer players in Las Vegas

World Cup inspiring next generation of soccer players in Las Vegas despite no local matches

"I think it's fantastic because you get to see the cultural aspect of the World Cup and having it in our home soil and being able to share that culture with all the different ethnicities and countries that are here for the Cup," said Will Sumalpong.

His sons, JJ and Andre, say watching the world's best players has motivated them to improve their own games.

"It makes me feel like I want to play soccer because it convinces me to play, and I'm looking at it and it's showing me stuff that I try to do," JJ said.

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Andre added: "It inspires me to become a better soccer player because my friends are playing soccer, so I love playing soccer with them."

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The excitement extends beyond one family.

Christina Chea said her 4-year-old son Henry has been playing soccer since he was just 20 months old. Watching the World Cup, she said, helps him see what may be possible.

"It's good for him to see that it is possible, and this could be fun, but it also could be something that's rewarding as a career," Chea said.

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For other families, the tournament has become a daily fixture.

"Three TVs and three soccer channels," joked Yaroslav Yordanov, whose son plays locally.

Yordanov is planning to surprise his son with a trip next week for his first match.

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"Actually, we plan to go to his first World Cup game in Los Angeles next week," he said.

Adam Bieker, owner of Indoor 5 Soccer, said interest in the sport has noticeably increased during the tournament.

"We are definitely seeing more people coming through and more interest from people asking, 'How do I get my kids started in soccer?'" Bieker said.

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The growth mirrors a national trend. Youth soccer has become the most popular youth sport in the United States, with more than 3 million children registered to play.

Bieker believes having the World Cup on American soil is helping make the sport feel more accessible to young players.

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"I think just being able to see these high-profile players and what they can do — and that it's happening here in the United States — makes it closer to us now than it's ever been," he said.

While Las Vegas may not be a host city, local families say the tournament's influence is reaching far beyond the stadiums, helping inspire the next generation of players one match at a time.