One-possession game at the half between the Aces and Liberty, 45-43 New York

LIVE UPDATES

2ND QUARTER

0:00 - Jones goes 2-2 from the line, 45-43 Liberty at halftime

1:35 - Plum gives the Aces their first lead under nine minutes in the 1st quarter (6-0), 41-39 Aces

2:05 - Plum with the and-one to then go 1-1 from the line, 39-38 New York

2:47 - Plum makes it a two-point game, 37-35 Liberty

3:41 - Breanna Stewart sinks the bucket, 27-21 New York

7:04 - Kelsey Plum with the jumper to make it a one-possession game for the Aces, 30-27 Liberty

1ST QUARTER

0:00 - Sabrina Ionescu's three gives the Liberty a 28-20 lead at the end of the 1st quarter

3:15 - Jonquel Jones with the triple for the Liberty to take an eight-point lead, 22-14 New York

PREVIEW

The Las Vegas Aces look to take on arguably their tallest task yet as they host the New York Liberty for a world championship rematch on Saturday.

The Aces beat their most recent opponent, the Phoenix Mercury on the road snapping their three-game losing skid, while the Liberty come into the matchup on a seven-game winning streak.

Vegas guard Jackie Young had a career night against the Mercury recording a career-high of 34 points while A'ja Wilson is making her case for being this year's MVP for the league.

The star center has set records for the most consecutive 20-point games with 15, the most 25-point games with eight and the most points scored through the first 11 games of the season with 315.

Guard Chelsea Gray is listed as questionable as she continues to recover from a lower left leg injury. Tip off between the Aces and the Liberty is set for noon.