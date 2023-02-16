Women's Flyweights set to headline UFC Fight Night on Saturday at UFC Apex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UFC is back for another fight night, headlined by a top ten matchup in the women's Flyweight Division.

23-year-old Erin Blanchfield is currently ranked 10th in the division with a 10-1 record and running on a seven fight win streak.

She is going to have a tough test, as she goes up #3 ranked and former world champion, Jessica Andrade.

Andrade is on her own three-fight win streak and has 11 first round finishes.

A win against Andrade would put Blanchfield in the title conversation, but she says that's not her focus.

"I know it's definitely possible, but I'm just trying to keep Jessica on my mind first, because I know if I don't win that, then everything else won't come," Blanchfield said. "So, keeping that first and me having the five rounds is definitely beneficial if that does happen next, but yeah, this fight Saturday first."

With 33 fights in the UFC, Andrade has faced several former champions including Valentina Shevchenko, Rose Namjunas and Zhang Weili, but she says she isn't going to underestimate Blanchfield given her age.

"You need to understand, that my will to win is the same, if not better. I can see myself with this fight against her propelling me to actually have a title shot with Weili," Andrade said. "So there's something in it for me as well."

Andrade says she thinks this high stakes fight will be one that fans are going to enjoy.

"I don't fear anyone," Andrade said. "But we're all in the rankings, over here and I just think - the fight itself - I come from three straight wins as well, so it's going to be a good fight."

The prelims of this weekend's card are set to start at 1 p.m.

The main card is set for 4 p.m.