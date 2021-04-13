WNBA kicking off 25th season starting May 14

The WNBA released its 2021 regular season game schedule with the league tipping off its landmark 25th season on May 14 with a weekend of action featuring all 12 teams.

The league will unveil its complete television schedule in the upcoming weeks.

On the heels of the launch of the WNBA’s season-long 25th anniversary campaign, Count It , and the league’s new Wilson basketball and Nike uniform unveilings, attention will now be focused on the league’s brightest stars as they bring women’s professional basketball back to arenas with an opening weekend highlighted by star-studded matchups.

Count It signifies that the WNBA is not done “counting” achievements because there are many more to come as WNBA players continue to excel and defy expectations.

The 2021 season officially gets underway on May 14 when Sabrina Ionescu, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2020, and the New York Liberty begin their first full season at Barclays Center by hosting the Indiana Fever and Kelsey Mitchell, the WNBA’s sixth-leading scorer last season (7 p.m. ET).

Due to the ongoing pandemic and the Olympic break, instead of the originally planned 36 games, the 2021 regular season will see each team play 32 games – 16 at home and 16 on the road.

Information on fan attendance during the 2021 WNBA season will be provided by individual teams in conjunction with league and federal, state and local health and safety protocols.

Additionally, the WNBA recognizes that it may be necessary to postpone or cancel some games due to the pandemic and has, where possible, built flexibility into the schedule and is prepared to adjust as necessary.

To view the full game schedule, click here.