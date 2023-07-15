WNBA has historic first day for 2023 All-Star Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some of the best basketball players in the world showcased their skills for WNBA All-Star Weekend. It was a historic day of hoop, and the big weekend is just getting started.

Let's start with the three-point contest first.

Aces guard Jackie Young participated in the event, scoring 15 points, but it wasn't enough to make it to the first round.

In the second round, history was made.

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu made bucket after bucket, hitting 20 straight threes and shattered the WNBA and NBA three-point contest record with 37 points.

Ionescu said she is used to getting booed in Michelob Ultra Arena but that it was an awesome feeling to fire up the crowd.

"It was crazy because usually when I'm hitting shots in this gym, they aren't cheering for me so it was nice to see the support," Ionescu said. "I'm for sure going to go back and watch the tape to just be able to see how everyone was cheering. I heard It that's for sure .... definitely use that to continue to help and motivate me. I didn't really want to miss at all just because I was able to hear how engaged and how much fun It was out there."

In the skills challenge, the home team got the win.

Team Aces finished the obstacle course in the fastest time at 45 seconds thanks to some clutch shooting from guard Chelsea Gray.

After the competition, Gray said it felt great to win but even better to do it on home court.

"It's awesome," Gray said. "People come out, fans, local fans, people coming in for it. It's like a different vibe here. I always say it's a big, small town. You see familiar faces where people come out and they show up. It was cool and It was a great environment today. I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

The weekend will all cap off with the All-Star Game tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.

You can catch that game right here on Channel 13 and we will be bringing you a pre-game and post-game show.