WNBA DRAFT '22: Las Vegas Aces Acquire No. 8 and 13 picks

(KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces General Manager, Natalie Williams, announced on Sunday that the team has acquired the No. 8 and 13 selections in Monday’s WNBA Draft from Minnesota.

In exchange, the Lynx receive the Aces’ first and second round picks in 2023.

"This trade with Minnesota gives us the opportunity to acquire the players to further strengthen our talented veteran team," said Williams.

Las Vegas now has five picks in WNBA Draft ’22: 8 and 11 in the first round, 13 and 23 in the second round, and 35 in the third round.