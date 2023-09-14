Win a chance to experience the 'Ultimate Year in Sports' with the 2024 Vegas Sports Jackpot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One lucky winner will get the chance to attend every major sports event with "unprecedented access" in Las Vegas next year.

The Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee and United Way of Southern Nevada announced the new 2024 Vegas Sports Jackpot on Thursday. The first-of-its-kind raffle was announced during a private press conference at the UFC Apex and will benefit the various charities supported by the Super Bowl Host Committee.

"We are thrilled to launch the Vegas Sports Jackpot,” said Sam Joffray, President & CEO of the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee. “With every ticket purchased, you're not only securing your chance at this incredible experience, but you're also directly contributing to the well-being of our community, making a lasting impact in the lives of those who need it most.”

Each raffle ticket costs $100, and there's no limit to the number of tickets a person can buy! However, purchasers must be 18 or older and be in Nevada at the time of purchase.

Tickets can only be purchased at vegassportsjackpot.com . The last day to purchase a raffle ticket is January 28, 2024, at 12 p.m. PST.

“Our partnership with the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee embodies the spirit of unity, community, and the power of coming together for a common cause,” said Julian High, President & CEO of United Way of Southern Nevada. “The 2024 Vegas Sports Jackpot offers a unique raffle experience, and by participating, you not only stand a chance to be a part of the thriving Las Vegas sports scene, but you will be giving back to our beloved community, as this raffle benefits the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee Charities and United Way of Southern Nevada.”

The winner of the Vegas Sports Jackpot will score two tickets to each of the following during the 2024 calendar year:

