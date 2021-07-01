Wilson leads six in double figures as Aces beat Sparks 99-75

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A'ja Wilson had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Liz Cambage scored 13 points and grabbed 11 boards and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 99-75 to move into a tie with the Seattle Storm atop the WNBA standings.

Jackie Young finished with 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals for Las Vegas (12-4). Amanda Zahui B. hit a jumper to give the Sparks a 19-18 lead late in the first quarter but Las Vegas scored 21 of the next 23 points to open an 18-point lead when Williams made a 3-pointer midway through the second.

Zahui B. led Los Angeles (6-9) with 22 points and nine rebounds.