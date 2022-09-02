Who are the betting favorites to win it all this college footballl season?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Week 1 of the college football season is finally here.

Jay Kornegay from Westgate Sportsbook previews some betting favorites heading into the season, and it's no surprise that powerhouses like Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State are big favorites to win it all this season.

"Those three teams have really separated themselves from the pack," Kornegay said." You have teams like Clemson and Texas A&M right behind that but for the most part, we have a 3-team race."

Despite betting odds being top-heavy, there's still one underdog that is grabbing attention — LSU.

"LSU is a real popular team in the future book. They opened at 200-1. They're down to 60-1, which you wouldn't really see a good SEC program be at," says Kornegay. "But because they struggle over the last couple years, LSU didn't get a lot of support from the betting public but this year is different. I still think they are a long shot, but LSU is our biggest liability."