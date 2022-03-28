What Formula One returning to Las Vegas would mean

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A major motor race could be coming to Las Vegas, as Formula One could make a return.

“Las Vegas is a city that offers the maximum amount of entertainment.”

Enrico Bertaggia has run Dream Racing at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for about a decade. He knows a thing or two about racing cars, winning the Italian Formula Three championship in 1987 and had 8 entries in the Formula One championship. He believes Las Vegas will host an F1 race in the near future.

“Fans love Las Vegas. People love Las Vegas. They know Las Vegas as one of the cities that is known from all over the world,” he said.

Nevada officials have already been buzzing about a race. Governor Steve Sisolak back in October tweeted he met with F1 officials to talk about bringing a race to the valley. Bertaggia says it will draw an international crowd.

“For sure a lot of Europeans because Europeans love Las Vegas and I think it will be a very successful event,” he said.

It wouldn’t be the first time Las Vegas had an F1 race, last hosting the Caesars Grand Prix in 1981 and 1982.

“It reminded me when I was a kid and I imagined what was Las Vegas,” he said.

Bertaggia says F1 won’t be competing against other circuits like NASCAR in the area and says having another major car race is a win for Las Vegas motorsports in general.

“It will not change in my opinion the attention on NASCAR or the local championship, IndyCar that they race in America. I think it’s going to maintain and increase the number of spectators that are probably going to see both,” he said.

Multiple reports say if Las Vegas gets a race, it could start as early as next year.