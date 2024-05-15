Watch Now
Sports

Actions

What could happen with Vegas Golden Knights free agents?

What could happen with Vegas Golden Knights free agents like Jonathan Marchessault, Chandler Stephenson, Alec Martinez, William Carrier, Michael Amadio, and Anthony Mantha? Channel 13's Johnny Resendiz has more.
Screen Shot 2024-05-14 at 6.08.53 PM.png
Posted at 12:11 PM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 15:24:55-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights could look very different this upcoming year, with several key contributors hitting free agency.

Those names include Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault, Chandler Stephenson, Alec Martinez, William Carrier, Michael Amadio and Anthony Mantha.

We sit down with Las Vegas sports broadcaster Lindsey Brown to break down who can possibly stay as a Golden Knight and who walks.

FULL INTERVIEW: What could happen with Vegas Golden Knights free agents?

FULL INTERVIEW: 1-on-1 with Lindsey Brown

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH