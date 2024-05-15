LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights could look very different this upcoming year, with several key contributors hitting free agency.

Those names include Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault, Chandler Stephenson, Alec Martinez, William Carrier, Michael Amadio and Anthony Mantha.

We sit down with Las Vegas sports broadcaster Lindsey Brown to break down who can possibly stay as a Golden Knight and who walks.

FULL INTERVIEW: What could happen with Vegas Golden Knights free agents?