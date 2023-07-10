Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign to light orange for WNBA All-Star Game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign will light orange to celebrate the tip-off of the WNBA All-Star Game festivities Monday night.

The WNBA All-Star Game will be played in Las Vegas at the Michelob ULTRA Arena inside Mandalay Bay, home of the champions, Las Vegas Aces.

“We are thrilled to have AT&T WNBA All-Star weekend returning to Las Vegas this year,” said WNBA commissioner, Cathy Engelbert. “Las Vegas has shown incredible support for the reigning champion Aces and for the WNBA over the years, and this will be an exciting opportunity to give the fans a tremendous WNBA All-Star experience with the second year of WNBA Live and many more activations and events throughout the weekend.”

Las Vegas Aces chief business development officer and 1996 U.S. Olympic gold medalist, Jennifer Azzi is said to be in attendance. A ceremony for the orange lights is scheduled at 8 p.m.

The WNBA All-Star Game starts Saturday. According to a press release, this marks the third time Las Vegas will host the WNBA’s midseason showcase, most recently having done so in 2021.

"In addition to the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, the WNBA is hosting its 'WNBA Live' fan festival, now in its second year," officials with the Aces said. "An exciting, interactive event open to the public, 'WNBA Live' will provide fans an opportunity to experience the intersection of the WNBA, entertainment and culture leading up to the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game."

Tickets for the game are sold out, but tickets remain for the WNBA 3-Point Contest in partnership with PepsiCo and WNBA Skills Challenge on July 14.