'We are for sure going to get a W': After two wins on the road, NBA G League Ignite are looking for a third

HENDERSON (KTNV) — As the season goes on, the NBA G League Ignite is looking for another win.

After two wins on the road, the team will take on the Sioux Falls Skyforce Wednesday night at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.

"We are at the last stretch of the year, so we got to go over film, look at personnel, pay attention to detail, really," Ignite forward Shareef O'Neal told Channel 13.

Players hope the recent wins will give the team some momentum in the final stretch of their season.

"When we go out there, we just have to compete and do what we have been doing, because we have been very successful the past three games," said Ignite forward Leonard Miller.

This is the first season in the Las Vegas area for NBA G League Ignite, and they say it's been a good one for the team. Home games at the Dollar Loan Center have been thrilling, general manager Anthony McClish tells Channel 13.

"It has been great having a home here in Henderson," McClish said. "The community has added another level of fulfillment to what we are trying to do on court."

For the players, the key has been practice and paying attention to detail.

"We are on a good streak. We are for sure going to get a W," O'Neal said.

Ignite vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce tips off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.