Watch the Kansas City Chiefs' locker room celebration after winning Super Bowl 58

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We had Paul Rudd dab up Patrick Mahomes; we had Travis Kelce leading chants and pouring champagne; and we got a whole locker room of guys who are back-to-back NFL champions.

Both teams had their fair share of mistakes and some costly turnovers in Super Bowl LVIII, but for the longest time it looked like it was the San Francisco 49ers’ game to lose.

As the game went on, the Chiefs' defense was able to make enough stops down the stretch, and you just couldn’t deny Patrick Mahomes late in the game.

He finished with 325 yards passing, two touchdowns, and the game-winning catch to Mecole Hartman.

The Chiefs are now the first back-to-back champions since the ’04 Patriots and have cemented themselves as the next dynasty of the NFL.

Here’s what some of the Chiefs players had to say about a win that will last a lifetime:

“I 100 percent knew we were going to win the game,” said Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. “With 15 under center, I think anything Is possible.”

“It means so much to the guys in this locker room to be able to pull together, cancel out all the noise, not listen to anybody outside this locker room, put it all on our hearts for the guy next to us…It’s just a beautiful opportunity,” said Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.