WATCH: Raiders to hold press conference about vaccinations

Las Vegas Raiders
Posted at 10:26 AM, Aug 17, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders will hold a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the new vaccination requirement for their football games.

The press conference will be held at noon.

The Las Vegas Raiders will require all attendees at home games to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination through CLEAR's free mobile app and Health Pass feature, allowing fans to attend games without wearing a mask. The policy will take effect for the first regular-season home game, Sept. 13, against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. The Raiders are the first team in the National Football League to announce a vaccine/no mask policy.

