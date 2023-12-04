Washington win Pac-12 Championship in 34-31 thriller against Oregon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Was there any better way for the Pac-12 to go out?

Washington and Oregon, two bitter rivals, went toe-to-toe for the conference championship at Allegiant Stadium on Friday night. In the end, the Huskies were the ones that got their biggest dub of the season 34-31 in yet another unforgettable thriller.

Things started off great for the Huskies. After starting off with a field goal, Dillon Johnson found the endzone to make it 10-0. A few minutes later, it's Germie Bernard who creeps it in. The Huskies started the game with a 20-3 lead.

If you guys think this is how the Ducks were going to go out, think again. Right before the half, Oregon needed to score and they got a highlight. Bo Nix found Terrance Ferguson with a one-handed grab.

We go to the third quarter and it was Nix to Ferguson again. All of a sudden, it was a three-point game. The Ducks got the ball back and Jordan James eased into the endzone. Oregon scored 21 unanswered points to take the lead after being down 20-3.

The Huskies responded to start the forth when Dillon Johnson ran in for another rushing touchdown. Then, with just a little over two minutes left, Michael Penix Jr. found Quentin Moore for a two-yard touchdown.

It looked like the Huskies would coast to the win. However, Oregon scored in just two plays and made it a three-point game with twp minutes left in the game. All they needed was a stop but the Huskies converted a fist down and that would do it.

The Washington Huskies are the final PAC-12 champions and remain undefeated on the season. After the game Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer said this is what the Huskies are: a gutsy team that finds ways to win big games.

"Proud of our guys and the way they just continued to be resilient and find a way," DeBoer said. "Just playing In the present, in the moment with never having regrets."

We will now await if the Huskies will be one of four teams selected for the College Football Playoff for a chance at the national championship, which will be announced on Sunday.