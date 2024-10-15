VGK Spanish play-by-play announcer continues to help grow hockey in Las Vegas' Hispanic community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jesus Lopez is one of just three Spanish play-by-play commentators in the NHL. He's been key to the continued popularity of the Vegas Golden Knights in the local Hispanic community, and if you've ever heard his calls, his passion can be felt whether you speak Spanish or not.

Born and raised in Mexico, Lopez has brought his own special flair to the Fortress and on the airwaves of ESPN Deportes.

When VGK owner Bill Foley founded the Golden Knights, Lopez worked with Lotus Broadcasting when the company partnered with the team.

He said that's when he got to work on how he would bring hockey to life in Spanish.

"I didn't say anything. I just quietly walked into the edit bay and started recording demos and gave them to Tony Bonnici," Lopez said. "He was the one who suggested to me, 'Why don't you add some of your soccer stuff and calling goals soccer style?'"

Lopez admits it took some trial and error.

But in terms of interpreting the excitement of the game, hockey's quick pace naturally made that easy.

"It's a beautiful sport because they're skating on ice, so it's very artistic, and then all of a sudden you find these great fights," Lopez said. "When there's a fight I just call it like if it's a boxing match and I enjoy it."

Lopez was front and center to see the Knights win it all in 2023.

We asked him in Spanish how much it meant to lift the big silver trophy and he says it's a feeling he's never going to forget.

"It's the most special moment of my life," Lopez said. "To have had the opportunity to have raised the Stanley Cup has been a great honor and a magical moment in my life. Something else that is magical in my life is the Golden Knights championship ring."

The Vegas Golden Knights have also launched a Spanish-language website. Additionally, LosVGK has launched two new Spanish-language social media channels on Facebook and WhatsApp.

