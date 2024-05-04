VGK players react to series-tying 2-0 win over Dallas Stars

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With their season on the line, the Vegas Golden Knights extend their season further after winning Game 6 at home 2-0 over the Dallas Stars.

The Golden Knights have now tied the series 3-3 and will be heading to Dallas for Game 7 on Sunday.

After the game, players reacted to the big win and what went right for them tonight.

"There's a lot of things that maybe go unnoticed," VGK defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said. "Unselfish changes, guys changing early and getting to the next line ... trying to finish your shift in the offensive zone and putting the next line in a good position. I thought we did a really good job in defending well."

"We got a big goal and kind of locked it down," VGK Captain Mark Stone said. "We had some good shifts following the goal, which is always important. I don't think we really gave up a ton of looks to them once we got the lead."

The Golden Knights are 2-1 all-time in Game 7's, all of which involve Pete DeBoer, either coaching for or against Vegas.

Both Stone and Pietrangelo say they won't have to change much from Friday night in order to get to clinching the win on Sunday.

"Do more of what we did tonight," Pietrangelo said. "Tonight, essentially, you had to treat that like a Game 7. It's do or die. I don't think it really bothers us much. I think if you look at our group, we rise to the occasion. We did that last year. Then again, we're a team that's going to look in the mirror. As well as we played, I think there's still some things that we can tweak. We'll get ready for Sunday."

"We've played in big games before," Stone said. Everyone in this room has been in big games. You just got to put your best foot forward. It's a one-game elimination. We played on our toes today and we are in the exact same spot as we are today."