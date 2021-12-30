Watch
Sports

Actions

Veterans fill 2021 sports year with memorable moments

items.[0].image.alt
AP
CORRECTS TO SEVENTH SUPER BOWL TITLE FOR BRADY, INSTEAD OF FIFTH - FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla., Feb. 7, 2021. Brady's seventh Super Bowl title, at 43 no less, was one of the best moments of 2021, when a continuing pandemic could not dim the brightest of stars of the sports world. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)
Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady
Helio Castroneves
YE Memorable Moments Golf
YE Memorable Moments Golf
YE Memorable Moments Basketball
YE Memorable Moments
Helio Castroneves
YE Memorable Moments
YE Memorable Moments
YE Memorable Moments
Posted at 3:35 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 18:35:28-05

Not even Father Time could get one over on Tom Brady.

Cementing his argument as the NFL's greatest quarterback, Brady switched teams and kept winning, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

The 43-year-old Brady wasn't the only veteran athlete to steal the spotlight in 2021, the year of the mature.

Phil Mickelson became golf's oldest major champion by winning the PGA Championship at age 50.

Helio Castroneves showed he's still got some lift in his 46-year-old body, climbing the fence after winning a fourth Indianapolis 500.

Veteran Candace Parker also returned home to lead the Chicago Sky to the WNBA title after 13 seasons in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH