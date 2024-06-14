Vegas's Isabella Smith becomes BMX world champion at age 9

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One Las Vegas girl is making waves in the BMX biking world. At just nine years old, Isabella Smith has already reached the top of her sport.

Smith is coming off winning the Girls 9 BMX world championship last month, but she's also a four-time Nevada state champion.

Her coach Makieva Hopson said at her age, her work ethic is far beyond her years.

He even said sometimes it's hard for them to get her off the track.

"You don't got to really her what to do. You don't got to push her harder than normal," Hopson said.

That said, if you're around her for as little as one minute off the track, you know she is a certified goofball.

"I work hard when I'm in the gate, and when I'm off the track, I'm really funny," she said.

Smith said her goal is to one day qualify for the Olympics, and Hopson said at this point, nothing's stopping her.

"My goal Is to be really fast and stay with it," she said.

"She's one of the best riders I've ever trained," Hopson said. "Super easy the route that she's on, and the opportunity that she has, the way that she's attacking each goal and each opportunity, there is no ceiling."

