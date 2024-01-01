Vegas Vipers are no more following merger of XFL, USFL

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Vipers are no more after XFL co-owners Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia announced the merger of the XFL and the USFLon Sunday.

The two leagues will merge to form the premier "United Football League," Johnson and Garcia announced. The season opener will be played by the Arlington Renegades and the Birmingham Stallions, reigning champions of the XFL and the USFL, respectively.

"As a unified spring league, we are able to deepen our commitment to unlocking and surpassing the dreams of our players, coaches, staff, and fans. This league represents continued legacy and evolution, and we look forward to building the universe of spring football," Garcia said in a statement.

The Vegas Vipers announced on social media on Monday morning that the team would be discontinued upon the merger.

The post read, "All bite, always. Thank you so much #FangGang for all of your support! What a ride it was."