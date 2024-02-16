Vegas Thrill's inaugural home opener one to remember despite loss

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Thrill's first-ever home match at The Dollar Loan Center drew a near sell-out crowd and offered a thrilling time, no pun intended.

The valley's new pro team, one of seven squads in the Pro Volleyball Federation's inaugural season, held a night of celebration in Henderson as they debuted in front of their home crowd. The Thrill eventually fell to the Omaha Supernovas 3-1 but were proud to play the first of, hopefully, many home games for years to come.

"This is what we worked towards, to be able to have a chance at having volleyball in Vegas," Thrill head coach Fran Flory told me. "For the young women in this community and this country to have the chance to dream and say, 'Hey. That could be me one day.' I'm going to put the Thrill jersey on."

"I don't think you realize it's missing until it's here," Thrill middle blocker and Henderson native Berkeley Oblad said. "You have college volleyball but this is a different level so I think it's super exciting for the clubs here."

The Thrill edged the 'Novas in the second set of the match to take their first-ever home set win. However, they lost the match to Omaha, who the Thrill beat on the road in their season opener. The loss drops Vegas to 1-2 on the season.

Having a later start to developing their roster and practicing than other PVF teams, the Thrill are simply thrilled to have rallied early support from the Vegas community.

"Historic, surreal, unbelievable," Thrill team president Ruben Herrera said. "We were here 80 days ago, on the brand reveal, and to be here right now with all the people is just amazing."

"Where we start is certainly not where we'll finish," Flory said. "We'll grow and I think each week we'll get better and better."

The Thrill's next matchup is back home at The Dollar Loan Center against the San Diego Mojo on Monday, February 19 at 4 p.m.