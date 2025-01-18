Watch Now
Vegas Thrill unveils first mascot in club history

Channel 13's Taylor Rocha talks to Vegas Thrill about their new mascot
LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Thrill now has a mascot: Cadence the Catamount. A catamount is a wild cat.

The team says the mascot represents a milestone in the team's growing legacy – embodying the Thrill's energy, agility and pride.

"At Vegas Thrill, we're all about bringing energy and excitement to the court, and nothing embodies that spirit better than our new mascot," said General Manager of Business Development Fran Flory.

The announcement was made in between the second and third sets of the Thrill's game against the reigning champion Omaha Supernovas.

Friday's game was 'Family Forum Knight', including mascots, giveaways and activities hosted by the teams and their arena neighbors: the Henderson Silver Knights, Knighthawks and Desert Dogs.

The collaboration represents the importance of community in making sports accessible and engaging in Henderson, according to the Thrill.

In December, the team opened the process, allowing fans to give name suggestions.

The Thrill is the first professional volleyball team in Las Vegas, currently in its second season.

