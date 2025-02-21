Vegas Thrill players set to compete in inaugural PVF All-Star Match

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Five players from the Vegas Thrill will take the court this weekend as part of the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) All-Star Match at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday from the Fishers Event Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The players representing the Thrill include:

Hannah Maddux

Berkeley Oblad

Alisha Childress

Camryn Hannah

Charitie Luper

Berkeley Oblad, a Las Vegas native and a standout player who was named Gatorade Player of the Year at Coronado High School in 2014, spoke about her excitement for the All-Star match and what it means to represent her hometown team on a national stage.

“It’s super neat to get to represent Vegas in this All-Star match just because I mean, I never dreamed that we would have a Vegas team first of all, and to have a pro volleyball team in Vegas and to get to play in Vegas again – it’s a dream come true,” Oblad said.

There are clearly a lot of players that fans are interested in watching and that have done well during the first half of the first quarter of the season. It’s a tribute to what we’ve been doing in our gym and it’s exciting to see that it’s being recognized.

Oblad also gave advice to aspiring athletes: “Not making the sport your identity is a huge part of that. I don’t think you need to be volleyball and only volleyball because when that is who you are, there’s so much pressure to perform. I just think you need to go and love the sport. You need to love being in the gym. You need to love practicing.”